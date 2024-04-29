Berwick Hockey Club hands out prizes after finishing third in league and hopes to return to town

Berwick Hockey Club hopes to be based back at Berwick Academy next season.

They finished third in the Scottish Women’s Hockey East Division 3 League despite having to host their fixtures at Eyemouth for 17 months.

The club, whose home is normally at Berwick Academy, held its end of season awards evening recently.

The Captain’s and Social Media Player of the Year was won by Corrin Williamson, while the Players’ Player and Player of the Most Matches went to Orla Moore.

Cait Young was top scorer and Georgina Simpson won The Gillian Ainslie Award.

“Every single girl who has attended training or stepped out onto the pitch on a Saturday has made a huge impact on the club,” said captain Erin Fairbairn.

“It’s exciting to watch as the girls grow as players and grow confidence within themselves.”