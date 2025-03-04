Berwick fitness centre member is crowned European jiu-jitsu blue belt champion

A member of Berwick’s TF Fitness Centre has been crowned European Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion.

Competing at the European Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) Championships in Lisbon, Portugal, Adrian Kadziela took part in the Blue Belt Master 2 category.

After four tough matches, he was named the European champion in the heavyweight category.

Adrian has trained at the centre for 11 years, and a few years ago dedicated himself to jiu-jitsu.

Fitness centre owner Thiago Ferreira said: “We began the journey 12 years ago, aiming to offer something unique to our small community – a lifestyle where everyone could train together after a long day’s work.

“I couldn’t be happier for Adrian; he absolutely deserves this victory.”

He added: “I would also like to extend my gratitude to another dedicated student, Liam Romaines, who joined us at the tournament. Even though he didn’t compete this time, his support was invaluable throughout the event.

“Sunday was yet another fruit of the hard work we’ve put in over the years. Adrian has become our first student to win an IBJJF European title, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“We would also like to thank Gabriel Rainho, the leader of the Grappling Fight Team Europe, for giving us the opportunity to collaborate and for opening doors for us, as well as Julio Cesar Pereira – his presence was crucial during all the matches, providing guidance and support with his experience and energy.”

The European IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the largest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held in Europe by the IBJJF and its most prestigious.