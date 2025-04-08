Berwick Darts Academy player sweeps the board in first tournament

Darts players Dylan McCleary and Kai Martin.

Two youngsters from Berwick Darts Academy travelled to Kirkcaldy at the weekend to take part in their first JDC Singles event.

Kai Martin and Dylan McCleary both progressed out their respective groups after some good results and after posting some good averages.

In the quarter-finals they bumped into each other, with Kai coming out on top with his best performance of the day, averaging 78.08.

Kai went on to the semi-finals where he again came out on top after an impressive last-leg decider, hitting a timely 180 before pinning the double.

In the final he was up against a player who has been on the scene for a while and is also regarded as a hot prospect.

It was a tense start but Kai got himself in front and didn't really look back, taking out a 112 checkout at a crucial stage of the match and going on to win 6-3, averaging 71.33.

Everyone at Berwick Darts Academy is really proud of both players and hopes Kai’s win will inspire more players to take part in these competitions.