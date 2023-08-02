The Cape Verde national cycling team is greeted by Berwick Cycles and guests this morning (Wednesday).

The team will be staying in Berwick for the two weeks of the World Championships in which they will compete in the U23 and elite Time Trials, the Gran Fondo Road Race and Gran Fondo Time Trial.

GIANT Bicycles UK have provided the team’s bikes, Le Col the riders’ gear and Berwick Cycles is providing mechanical assistance during the team’s stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Berwick Cycles, Tim Astley, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide local support for the Cape Verde riders while they are in the area.

“We are a relatively small concern but are very proud to be in a position to offer this help and hope the interest generated in the World Championships in general, and the Cape Verde team in particular, will provide inspiration to all current and future cyclists.

“Good luck to the Cape Verde lads.”

The team’s head coach, Dave Savage, said: “Opportunities on the islands such as this are extremely rare, which makes participation very special. Competing alongside the world’s top cyclists is a huge honour.

“We are extremely grateful to those in Berwick who have helped make it possible. One thing is for certain, our boys are there to compete. They are focused and can absolutely fly.”

Members of the Cape Verde national cycling team getting ready in the shop and then ready to go for a ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick councillor Catherine Seymour, the deputy chairman and ceremonial head of Northumberland County Council, said: “What a treat to see the cyclist team from Cape Verde here in our town.

“We will be giving them our support for success at the UCI World Championships during their stay and look forward to seeing them ride their bikes around the town with other keen cyclists.

“Thank you Berwick Cycles for the local support and service you are providing for this cycling event. You are a great resource.”