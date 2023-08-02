Berwick Cycles to support team of international cyclists as they take part in World Championships in Glasgow
The team will be staying in Berwick for the two weeks of the World Championships in which they will compete in the U23 and elite Time Trials, the Gran Fondo Road Race and Gran Fondo Time Trial.
GIANT Bicycles UK have provided the team’s bikes, Le Col the riders’ gear and Berwick Cycles is providing mechanical assistance during the team’s stay.
The owner of Berwick Cycles, Tim Astley, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide local support for the Cape Verde riders while they are in the area.
“We are a relatively small concern but are very proud to be in a position to offer this help and hope the interest generated in the World Championships in general, and the Cape Verde team in particular, will provide inspiration to all current and future cyclists.
“Good luck to the Cape Verde lads.”
The team’s head coach, Dave Savage, said: “Opportunities on the islands such as this are extremely rare, which makes participation very special. Competing alongside the world’s top cyclists is a huge honour.
“We are extremely grateful to those in Berwick who have helped make it possible. One thing is for certain, our boys are there to compete. They are focused and can absolutely fly.”
Berwick councillor Catherine Seymour, the deputy chairman and ceremonial head of Northumberland County Council, said: “What a treat to see the cyclist team from Cape Verde here in our town.
“We will be giving them our support for success at the UCI World Championships during their stay and look forward to seeing them ride their bikes around the town with other keen cyclists.
“Thank you Berwick Cycles for the local support and service you are providing for this cycling event. You are a great resource.”
The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) is the world governing body for sports cycling and oversees international competitive cycling events. It is the first time it has held an event like this which will see the world’s top riders compete in more than 13 UCI World Championships, including the UCI Road World Championships, UCI Mountain Bike World Championships and UCI Track Cycling World Championships.