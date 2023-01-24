The 26-year-old Newcastle native joins fellow Geordie Archie Freeman, Greg Blair, Mason Watson and Danny Phillips at Shielfield Park in 2023.

He rode for Armadale last season and has also worn the colours of Belle Vue and Birmingham in addition to the Newcastle Gems.

Bullets coach Kev Little said: “Josh is no stranger to Berwick fans having been a regular opponent in both the Northern Junior and National Development leagues.

Josh Embleton signs on. Picture Jack Cupido

“We’ve been keeping an eye on Josh for a few years now and are very excited to work with him and help him reach his goals this season.

“He arrives on a very low average in comparison to his skill set and we are looking forward to helping him improve that average and enjoy a successful 2023 alongside his teammates.”

Last week it was revealed that Danny Phillips will make his official Berwick Bullets debut in 2023, nearly almost four years after joining.

Middlesbrough-born Phillips signed from Newcastle in 2019 and has regularly acted as number eight, but his only previous appearance for the Bullets was in a 2021 inter-club challenge.

Phillips spent the last two seasons with the Armadale Devils and was the original NDL track record holder around Shielfield Park until last year’s Bullets’ captain, Kyle Bickley, lowered the mark.