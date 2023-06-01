Bullets captain Greg Blair with the flag waving fans. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Two weeks ago the all-action Jedburgh racer was the star of the show with 15 points for the GHT Bullets, powered by STS, despite losing to Workington, and the 32-year-old marked his heat 15 win – the second of the night over Comets’ guest Lee Complin – by climbing the third bend barrier and scaling the grass banking.

Once at the summit – a 20-foot climb, no mean feat in full racing garb – he nabbed a Scottish flag from the group of dedicated fans who watch their speedway from the vantage point and, both for Bandits and Bullets meetings, fly the national flags of their team members.

Extrovert Blair, who has become a familiar face as a pundit and presenter for British Speedway Network broadcasts and co-hosts the hour-long weekly Total Access! show about Berwick speedway on internet station Radio Northumberland, ended a 10-year retirement to join the newly-formed NDL Bullets side in 2021.

His racing style, flamboyant celebrations and eagerness to interact with spectators have made him a hugely popular figure in the Borders with something of a cult following.

Oxford Chargers are the visitors to Shielfield Park this Saturday (June 3), when the Bullets look to move off the foot of the table, new signing Ben Rathbone making his debut as a replacement for injured teenager Archie Freeman.

“While it can at times be frustrating, expensive when something goes wrong with an engine and quite often painful, there is nothing quite like getting to race your speedway bike,” Blair explained.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline involved in the type of races I had with Lee and I’m not the sort of person to celebrate with a polite wave either.

“And when the crowd is reacting too it’s hard not to get lost in the moment, which is what happened against Workington.

“Although it wasn’t until I was over the fence and halfway up the banking that I realised just how high above the track the third bend viewing area is at Berwick!

“We have a group of supporters who give us great backing even when, as against the Comets, not everything is going our way.

“They still appreciate any rider willing to battle and put the effort in.

“One of the best parts of speedway is meeting fans in the main stand afterwards, and it’s even better when you’ve just come off a victory parade.

“All of the team buys into the Berwick management ethos, which is prepare well, work hard, ride hard, but don’t forget to enjoy your speedway.

“I’m not alone and in Jamie Halder and Connor Coles we have two more riders who put everything into racing, but are rarely seen without a smile on their faces.

“Although they have said it seems a bit unfair that I’ve got my own Saltire on the third bend alongside the Union Jacks.