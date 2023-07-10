Steve Boxall has signed for Berwick Bullets for the rest of the season

The 36-year-old from Canterbury has returned to racing this year after quitting in 2018.

A successful comeback on the Isle of Wight alerted the Berwick management, which was seeking a replacement for long-term injury victim Josh Embleton.

A deal was concluded this week and Boxall – who made his debut for Rye House Raiders in 2002 and also graced the colours of the Hoddesden-based Rockets in the Premier League in addition to Elite League outings with Lakeside and Belle Vue, and National League Kent and Plymouth – comes in on a reassessed 7.97 average.

Boxall was a double league champion with the Rockets, Conference League Riders’ Champion in 2005 and National League Riders’ Champion eight years later.

He is set to make his debut for the Bullets against Belle Vue as part of the July 15 double-header which also sees the Championship Bandits entertain Plymouth Gladiators.

“Once it became clear that Josh’s injuries effectively ruled him out for the season we began looking for a replacement,” Bullets team manager Kevin Little said.

“When it became clear Steve was looking to get back into speedway we made contact and he jumped at the chance to join Berwick.

“He has a proven track record at this level and is obviously keen to put himself in the shop window for next season and beyond.