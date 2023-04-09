Berwick Bullets' Jamie Halder was praised for his efforts by the team's boss. Picture: Taz McDougall

He had special praise for hard-working reserve Jamie Halder, who capped an exhausting weekend with a man-of-the match performance as the Bullets bounced back from their Belle Vue nightmare to record a close 47-42 loss on Saturday (April 8).

Halder topped the scoring after his second energy-sapping seven-ride stint of the weekend as Berwick covered the loss of Mason Watson, Archie Freeman and Josh Embleton with a mixture of guests and rider-replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie Halder’s attitude and application over the weekend was outstanding and a reminder of just why we are committed to running a National League team,” Courtney said.

“We knew we were up against it after Friday’s event in Manchester, but the four remaining Bullets knuckled down and applied themselves to the task in hand.

“Despite the result, I have come away buzzing that our boys have done so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With number one Connor Coles remembering the fastest line around Beaumont Leys, the Bullets made a mockery of pre-match score predictors, running the defending champions close.

The Bullets briefly led after a twice re-run third heat, Danny Phillips beating Tom Spencer after both teams had a rider excluded.

Despite still suffering the after-effects of his own big crash in the incident which saw Freeman suffer a broken tibia and fibula, Coles picked off two Cubs in fine style, but Greg Blair and Kai Ward found themselves on the wrong end of a Dan Thompson/Ashton Boughen heat maximum.

The heat 13 battle of the big guns turned into an epic, Joe Thompson falling and then a bit of argy-bargy between Dan Thompson and Coles saw the Berwick man dumped to the ground and the referee call all four riders back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cubs’ number one won and the spoils were shared.

The penultimate heat was equally eventful with two Cubs excluded, but any hopes of a Bullets win ended when Max James found a way past Halder to share the points.