Berwick Bullets 'entertain' in speedway win over Belle Vue

The table-topping Bullets, who had gone down to a loss on the road at Oxford in midweek, bounced back in style with a 55-35 victory.

But it wasn’t just the win, but the manner in which it was achieved, which pleased the riders, management and supporters.

The racing was of a high quality, with passing in the majority of heats, and this was epitomised none more so than by ‘Mr Entertainer’ himself, Greg Blair.

Along with skipper Kyle Bickley, he raced to a paid 15 maximum, unbeaten by an opponent, but in each of his five outing he was forced to earn his points money the hard way by forcing his way from the back.

Afterwards he said: “I’ve just been working out that the last time I scored a maximum Ace (Pijper) was only one year old, so yes, you could say I am very pleased with my night’s work.”

In all, Berwick produced 13 of the 15 heat winners, with six of the Bullets taking the chequered flag, including two wins for local rider Mason Watson, who is continuing to show a marked improvement this season.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “It was a a great meeting to be part of, and I’m sure the fans will have loved watching it.

“Greg was box office, but all the lads performed well and we got the result which keeps us top of the table.”

Berwick - Bickley 14+1, Blair 13+2, Crang 8, Pijper 7, Watson 6, Douglas 4+1, Rathbone 3.

Belle Vue - Ablett 10+1, H McGurk 7+1, Smith 7, Hodder 6+1, S McGurk 3+1, Freeman 2+1, Parkinson-Blackburn rider rep.

Meanwhile, the Bandits face a busy week with three meetings in the space of five days.

On Saturday they are home to Redcar, before heading for the south coast and away meetings at Poole on Tuesday and Plymouth on Wednesday.