Berwick Bullets charged down in thrilling match against Oxford

Oxford edged a thrilling encounter 46-44 thanks to a 5-1 in heat 15 from top guns Jordan Jenkins and Henry Atkins.
By George Dodds
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Connor Coles had a successful night against Oxford Chargers. Picture: Nia MartinConnor Coles had a successful night against Oxford Chargers. Picture: Nia Martin
Connor Coles had a successful night against Oxford Chargers. Picture: Nia Martin

It was the only time that home star Connor Coles was beaten by an opponent all night, the Chargers overcoming a two-point deficit going into the decider.

Skipper Greg Blair, who was excluded from the race after a first bend fall, had earlier produced a stunning overtake on the in-form Jenkins.

Bullets’ reserve Mason Watson also enjoyed a welcome return to form after a torrid start to the season, but he will rue a last lap fall in heat four after he stalked and passed Ryan Kinsley to join Blair for what was set for a Berwick 5-1.

Most Popular

On an excellent night of speedway, neither side could open up decisive gap, although the home team did lead by four points after 12 heats.

Both side were reduced to six riders as Josh Embleton and Kelsey Dugard had to withdraw after aggravating existing injuries.

Watson produced a stunning ride to catch Jody Scott after Jamie Halder’s engine blew up at the start of the penultimate heat, the 3-3 giving Berwick a two-point advantage going into heat 15.

But it was the Chargers’ pairing who triumphed as they ensured that maximum points went south following Friday’s emphatic victory at the Monarchs’ Academy.

Bullets team manager Kevin Little said: “The truth is that this was an exceptionally good speedway meeting and we came up just short.

Oxford worked hard for their win but I was incredibly proud of the way that we kept battling back even when things went against us.

“Mason’s fall when we looked to be heading for a 5-1, Jamie Halder’s two engine blow-ups, Ben Rathbone just losing out in the race to the line, all played a part in the final result.

“Going into the last heat we fancied our chances with Connor unbeaten and Greg doing the sort of things that only Greg can do but, fair play to Oxford, Jenkins and Atkins were clinical from the start in both runnings of the race and there was nothing Connor could do.”

