Josh Embleton crashed spectacularly against Workington. Picture: Keith Hamblin

With the senior Bandits’ side not due back in action until Friday, June 9, they approach the visit of Oxford Chargers a point adrift at the bottom of the eight-strong National Development League.

But crucially, says Little, five of their seven fixtures have been on the road and his side will benefit from being back to full strength on Saturday for the first time since lap one of their opening fixture at Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That ended with debutant Archie Freeman crashing and breaking his tibia and fibula.

Committed, but ultimately losing, performances at title favourites Leicester and highly-rated Mildenhall followed before the Bullets opened their account on their sole home appearance so far, comfortably putting Kent to the sword on a night cut short by thickening fog.

Those lost heats proved crucial in the reverse fixture as Berwick not only lost heavily at Iwade but missed out on the aggregate point after a SuperHeat run-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already running rider-replacement, an injury to guest reserve Josh Garrod left the Bullets fielding three riders in the closing stages of the meeting.

It was a similar story as they suffered home-and-away defeats at the hands of Workington after losing Josh Embleton in a spectacular heat two crash.

But this week the Bullets are seven-strong again having re-signed Ben Rathbone – a regular in their line-up over the previous two seasons.

“Despite where we find ourselves I would say that there is plenty to be happy with,” said Little, “especially the form of Jamie Halder and Danny Phillips, while Greg Blair and Connor Coles have also had some good battles with the opposition, and Mason Watson was looking something like his old self against the Comets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always say it is not just about winning at this level but as much about rider development through track time and learning, and there has been plenty to be positive about so far this season.