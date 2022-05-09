Berwick Bowling Club hosts prestigious championship

Action from the Andrew Hamilton Trophy match up between West Lothian and Borders at Berwick Bowling Club on Saturday. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

The nationally renowned championship made a welcome return for the first time in three years and on Saturday, two groups of 24 took up their positions to play 21 ends in the match up between West Lothian and Borders. Each side had six teams of four players.

On this occasion, Border County triumphed over West Lothian by 127 points to 101. The sides will now compete against other competitors from the other Scottish regions.

Berwick Bowling Club was formed in 1895 and it is reputed to have one of the best greens in the region.