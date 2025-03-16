Berwick beat Kelso in Border hockey derby

The lack of a hockey pitch in Berwick is impacting on the future of the local club.

The side are finding it tough to bring on tomorrow’s stars or foster a love for the game as the travel involved for youngsters is prohibitive.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of local pitch we do have to travel to Eyemouth high school which means as a result we cannot facilitate junior training."

"This has been the case for a few years now which has led to a lack of future players for the squad and also the lack of female sport development in the area,” said Berwick’s Corrin Williamson.

The Borderers have to travel to Eyemouth to train and play

“As someone who grew up through the junior training, under 19s squad and then the women’s team is it heartbreaking that we cannot provide that for local kids. The closest junior training is Morpeth which most parents cannot facilitate.”

The club have a representative working hard to try and get answers to why no hockey astro pitch is planned for the town’s new £42 million academy.

On the pitch, Berwick scored a 2-1 success over Kelso up at Eyemouth in the Women’s East Three hockey league.

The Borderers remain in second spot, ten points adrift of leaders Inverleith with a game in hand, and four clear of third-placed Eskvale, who’ve also played a game more.

They travel to Fjordhus Reivers on Saturday ahead of a quick return fixture against Kelso next Wednesday night.

“We were very happy with the win. Kelso is our local rival so always nice to get a win against them and it was a good game,” said player-of-the-match Williamson.

Caitlin Young and birthday girl Haley Garland were on target for Berwick in the success.