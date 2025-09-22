Berwick Bandits try again as they travel to Workington for the last races of the season
The fixture has been washed out three times and postponed on a further occasion when the Comets were suspended by the sport’s ruling body over administration discrepancies.
Victory, or even the aggregate bonus point, would push the Bandits into a fifth-place finish, a distinct improvement on last season, when they finished bottom of the table.
But they will have to do it without Sam Hagon, who continues to recover from the dislocated hip sustained when the sides met at Shielfield Park two weeks ago.
And Australian Nick Morris is also doubtful after suffering back injuries sustained in a heavy crash while riding for Sheffield in the Premiership play-off semi-final last Thursday.
Morris missed Monday’s second leg against a Leicester side featuring Berwick skipper Drew Kemp, who will lead his depleted side at the GT Tyres Arena on Saturday.
Kemp and teammate Jonas Jeppesen have ended the season in fine form and that has not gone un-noticed, with the pair named in a strong line-up for the prestigious Blue Riband at Poole on Wednesday night (September 24).