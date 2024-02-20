The Duns training track will play a part in Berwick Bandits' new academy. Picture: Nia Martin

Over the years the likes of Leon Flint, Sam McGurk, Luke Harrison and Ace Pijper have worked their way through the ranks and will all line up in the 2024 Cab Direct Championship, while Mason Watson and Archie Freeman are among those who will be racing in the National Development League in 2024 after learning their craft in the league. But there was an increasing lack of 125cc riders available on a Saturday night.

As a result, Berwick will sit out this season and concentrate their efforts on a new football-style academy operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Just running a team in a league every week seems the least productive way of actually helping young and inexperienced riders progress,” club co-owner Scott Courtney explained.

“At Berwick we feel we are never afraid to think creatively and that is why we are looking at something probably closer to the football club-style academy.

“What I envisage is approaching six or so riders and inviting them into the Berwick Academy.

“As well as technical riding skills – including sessions on our purpose-built training track at Duns – we would involve our network of former riders to school them in the finer points of bike and mental preparation, along with the sponsorship and self-promotion side of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will also have the opportunity to be involved around the Bandits to see what goes into preparation at the professional level and will also encourage them to get as much quality track time as possible.

“At Berwick Speedway we are fortunate enough to have the likes of Rory Schlein, Kevin Little and our Duns training track, and the idea is to make the best use of those assets to help riders progress in their chosen sport.

“In an ideal world we are developing the Bandits of the future, but in the wider scheme of things it is far more important that as many young riders are given the chance to maximise their talent as possible.”