Berwick Bandits to be known as the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS for new season

Bandits owner Jamie Courtney with Danyon Hume, who will don the new race suit this season. Picture: Taz McDougall

Berwick Bandits’ planning for the 2025 Cab Direct Championship campaign has been boosted after they sealed lucrative sponsorship deals with two locally-based companies.

Wooler-based R.E.D Campers and Stakeford Tyre Services from Choppington have become the club’s title sponsors which means, in their 58th consecutive campaign, Berwick will be known as the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS.

R.E.D – named after Rachel, Emma and Daisy, the daughters of owners Paul and Louise Rushton – creates bespoke permanent and removable units at their industrial estate base which turn basic vans into a home-away-from home for keen campers. They also perform full conversions on motorhomes.

Along with STS – which offers both a drive-in and online booking service for replacement tyres and alloy wheels – R.E.D have been regular backers of both the club and individual riders.

Announcing the deals Berwick owner, Jamie Courtney, said: “Sponsorship is invaluable when it comes to keeping the bikes roaring at Shielfield Park, and to have the backing of such respected, locally-based companies is very satisfying.”

Courtney added that there had been a good response to a winter sponsorship drive with packages ranging from £300 to £3,000. Details are available from the club website berwickspeedway.com/become-a-sponsor

Fans will have an opportunity to see the new race suits up close when the club stages its traditional press and practice night on April 12 when all seven R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS will be put through their paces before they open their BSN Series campaign at Glasgow on Good Friday, the Tigers launching the Shielfield Park season the following night (April 19).

Berwick-based Leon Flint is currently avoiding the British winter as he prepares to add another international cap to his growing collection.

Flint, who turns 22 next month, has been named alongside Grand Prix star Dan Bewley in the Great Britain team which takes on the USA at Bakersfield, California, on Saturday evening.

The former Bandits’ captain, who has previously represented GB at under-21 level and rode in last year’s GP2 series, has re-signed for a second season at Glasgow in the Championship in addition to Sheffield in the British Premiership and German side Landshut, that race in the Polish league system.