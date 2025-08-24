Berwick Bandits take Plymouth Gladiators to a last heat decider

Jonas Jeppesen leads from the front. Picture: Meg Shootz

Berwick’s remote chance of reaching the play-offs are over despite a tremendous effort from Jonas Jeppesen and Peter Kildemand in the match against Plymouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flying Danes orchestrated a revival which saw the visitors all-but claw back a 10-point deficit, taking the meeting to a last heat decider.

Jeppesen was superb, dropping just a single point to Scott Nicholls on the night, combining with skipper Drew Kemp for the heat 10 5-1 over Nikolai Klindt which began the recovery and then tactical substitute Kildemand for a second maximum in heat 12 which closed the scores to just two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that was as close as Berwick could get it as, despite race wins for Jeppesen and Kemp, Plymouth found a way to share the last three heats to hold onto the win which leap-frogged them over their opponents.

Mathematically Berwick cannot now catch either Redcar or Edinburgh, leaving them to race for pride and 2026 contracts over the coming two weeks.

It was a lopsided team performance from the visitors, Jeppesen and Kildemand accounting for 25 of their points while Kemp, who recovered from a poor start to win his last two races, and Nick Morris a further 14.

Reserve Dayle Wood put his body on the line for the cause, collecting points after first Paul Starke and then Simon Lambert sent him crashing to the shale, but Sam Hagon and Jack Smith managed just a single point between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The writing looked to be on the wall for Berwick as their hosts opened up an early six-point lead and the night threatened to be a total bust as Hagon and Smith were left floundering by Joe Thompson and Starke, making the score 29-19 after eight heats.

Kildemand produced a forceful pass to relegate Thompson to second in the next heat, Wood awarded the point after Lambert’s rash passing attempt and the Berwick revival continued with a 5-1 for Jeppesen and Kemp.

Tactical substitute Kildemand and Jeppesen combined for a heat 12 maximum which brought the visitors within striking distance.

But, despite race wins for Kemp in 14 and Jeppesen in 15, Plymouth managed to share the heats and secure victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three losses by four points or less and a draw are a mark of how different this season could have turned out for Berwick, but now it’s a question of northern pride against Workington, and earning the aggregate point when Plymouth close the season at Shielfield Park in two weeks’ time along with the battle to finish fifth as their season rides out.