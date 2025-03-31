Berwick Bandits suffer injury blow ahead of new season after Peter Kildemand crashes

Dane Peter Kildemand crashed racing for Oxford.

Berwick Bandits have suffered an injury setback as the countdown continues to the new speedway season.

Winter signing Peter Kildemand will miss this weekend’s Championship Pairs at Workington and league riders’ championship at Scunthorpe.

The Dane was involved in a big crash racing for Oxford in the British Premiership last week.

Although escaping with bruising to his back and shoulders, Kildemand is sidelined for nine days as part of the sport’s concussion protocols.

Rising star Drew Kemp will take his place in the Pairs at Workington on Saturday with Craig Cook due to be the sole Berwick representative at Sunday’s riders’ championship.

Further concerning news as the Bandits prepare for their opening team clash, home and away against Glasgow Tigers over the Easter weekend, came from Poland over the weekend.

Bastian Borke’s 2024 season ended prematurely when he suffered serious knee and leg injuries following a crash at Poole in May.

After extensive surgery and physiotherapy, the 22-year-old declared himself fit for the 2025 season, re-signing for Berwick after quickly becoming a hero of the fans with his daredevil racing style.

His first competitive meeting since May came in the colours of his Danish Slangerup club at Krakow on Sunday.

Borke managed one point from his four rides and reported discomfort with his damaged leg, and is planning more physio as the start to the season approaches.

“Speedway is a tough sport and one in which injuries can, literally, be just around the corner,” Bandits’ team manager Stewart Dickson said.

“Obviously, Peter was keen to make what would have been his first official appearance for the Bandits and had shown well in testimonials and Oxford’s opening meeting.

“The good news is that scans ruled out any broken bones but, quite rightly, modern speedway takes no chances when it comes to concussions.

“We’ll stay in touch with Bastian but he is working very hard to be fit for the Glasgow meetings in the BSN.”

