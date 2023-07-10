News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint sets sights on retaining British U-21 crown

Berwick skipper Leon Flint is set for a hectic weekend when, in the space of 24 hours, he aims to reignite the Bandits’ play-off hopes and retain his British under-21 crown.
By George Dodds
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST
It's another big weekend for Bandits' skipper Leon Flint, pictured battling with Scott Nicholls. Picture: Nia MartinIt's another big weekend for Bandits' skipper Leon Flint, pictured battling with Scott Nicholls. Picture: Nia Martin
It's another big weekend for Bandits' skipper Leon Flint, pictured battling with Scott Nicholls. Picture: Nia Martin

The 20-year-old dominated the national age groups in 2022, undefeated as he won both the Under-19 and Under-21 titles and is again one of the hot favourites at Glasgow’s Ashfield Stadium on Sunday.

One of his main rivals will be in the opposition at Shielfield Park on Saturday night, Dan Gilkes a member of the Plymouth Gladiators’ side for the first part of a packed evening which also includes the Bullets and Belle Vue Colts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last week’s scheduled clash between the two sides in Devon was washed out by heavy rain 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

Berwick went on to lose 53-37 at league leaders Oxford the following night despite an 11- point haul from Australian Rory Schlein.

Most Popular

Conceding maximum 5-1s in the closing three heats gave an undeservedly lopsided look to the final score but leaves the Bandits with just two points from their opening five league fixtures.

Along with Gilkes, the Gladiators have a strong looking heat leader trio of ex-Newcastle star Richie Worrall, Kyle Howarth and former Bandit number one Ben Barker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they have struggled at the bottom end of the team and not been afraid to ring the changes, Dan Thompson the latest with the Midlander signed after being released by Birmingham two weeks on from his debut for the Brummies against Berwick.

Another ex-Birmingham man, Australian James Pearson replaced New Zealander Jake Turner at reserve while 16-year-old Ben Trigger fills the number seven spot. They also have just one win to their name, like Berwick, having beaten Scunthorpe at home.

For the Bandits, who are in action at Poole on Wednesday, it is a return to home shale after spending much of 2023 so far on the road.

But Saturday marks the start of a series of regular home meetings which will make or break their season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has been tough not racing at Shielfield on a regular basis,” team captain Flint admitted.

“But it is what it is and now that we have a run of regular home fixtures we need to grab the opportunity and put points on the board.

"Plymouth have riders who go really well up here so we need everyone to be on their game.

“All my focus is on Saturday night. Once that’s over I can think about the British Under-21 Final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a tough meeting with the likes of Anders Rowe and, with their Glasgow track knowledge, Connor Bailey and Ace Pijper sure to be among the contenders.

“I treat everyone as a serious rival and will concentrate on my own races.

“It was special to go unbeaten to the two titles last year but the most important thing it to qualify for Sunday’s final. After that it’s winner takes all.”

Following the Championship meeting the National Development League Bullets, including new signing Steve Boxall, face Belle Vue Colts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two-time league riders’ champion Boxall has signed until the end of the season as cover for long-term injury victim Josh Embleton.

The action at Shielfield starts at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Related topics:Leon FlintBerwickBandits