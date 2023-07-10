Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint sets sights on retaining British U-21 crown

It's another big weekend for Bandits' skipper Leon Flint, pictured battling with Scott Nicholls. Picture: Nia Martin

The 20-year-old dominated the national age groups in 2022, undefeated as he won both the Under-19 and Under-21 titles and is again one of the hot favourites at Glasgow’s Ashfield Stadium on Sunday.

One of his main rivals will be in the opposition at Shielfield Park on Saturday night, Dan Gilkes a member of the Plymouth Gladiators’ side for the first part of a packed evening which also includes the Bullets and Belle Vue Colts.

Last week’s scheduled clash between the two sides in Devon was washed out by heavy rain 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

Berwick went on to lose 53-37 at league leaders Oxford the following night despite an 11- point haul from Australian Rory Schlein.

Conceding maximum 5-1s in the closing three heats gave an undeservedly lopsided look to the final score but leaves the Bandits with just two points from their opening five league fixtures.

Along with Gilkes, the Gladiators have a strong looking heat leader trio of ex-Newcastle star Richie Worrall, Kyle Howarth and former Bandit number one Ben Barker.

But they have struggled at the bottom end of the team and not been afraid to ring the changes, Dan Thompson the latest with the Midlander signed after being released by Birmingham two weeks on from his debut for the Brummies against Berwick.

Another ex-Birmingham man, Australian James Pearson replaced New Zealander Jake Turner at reserve while 16-year-old Ben Trigger fills the number seven spot. They also have just one win to their name, like Berwick, having beaten Scunthorpe at home.

For the Bandits, who are in action at Poole on Wednesday, it is a return to home shale after spending much of 2023 so far on the road.

But Saturday marks the start of a series of regular home meetings which will make or break their season.

“It has been tough not racing at Shielfield on a regular basis,” team captain Flint admitted.

“But it is what it is and now that we have a run of regular home fixtures we need to grab the opportunity and put points on the board.

"Plymouth have riders who go really well up here so we need everyone to be on their game.

“All my focus is on Saturday night. Once that’s over I can think about the British Under-21 Final.

“It’s going to be a tough meeting with the likes of Anders Rowe and, with their Glasgow track knowledge, Connor Bailey and Ace Pijper sure to be among the contenders.

“I treat everyone as a serious rival and will concentrate on my own races.

“It was special to go unbeaten to the two titles last year but the most important thing it to qualify for Sunday’s final. After that it’s winner takes all.”

Following the Championship meeting the National Development League Bullets, including new signing Steve Boxall, face Belle Vue Colts.

Two-time league riders’ champion Boxall has signed until the end of the season as cover for long-term injury victim Josh Embleton.