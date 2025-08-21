Injured skipper Danyon Hume. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Injured Berwick Bandits skipper Danyon Hume has revealed that he needs a second operation in a bid to resume his racing career next season.

Hume, 29, has been sidelined since a high-speed crash against Edinburgh – one of the worst seen at Shielfield Park – left him with unstable fractures to his T11 and T12 vertebrae.

The meeting was abandoned as Hume received on-track treatment before being transferred to the Northumbria Specialist Care Hospital in Cramlington where two metal rods were inserted after a delicate operation.

After just over a week in the unit he was able to return to his Berkshire home and is planning to travel north for the Bandits’ next home meeting, against Workington on 30 August.

But thoughts of getting back on a bike have been put on hold.

“I’ve been told I’ll make a full recovery,” the popular, all-action racer revealed.

“Some days I’m sore and some I feel pretty normal. When I’m trying to move I can physically feel the rods in my back.”

And Hume revealed that he has every intention of returning to the track in 2026.

“I’ve got to have another operation around Christmas to take the metal rods out. If they stayed in again and there was another accident then the chances of paralysis were high,” he said.

“Not once did it cross my mind to quit.”

Hume quickly established himself as a popular middle-order rider after joining from Redcar in 2024, taking on the Berwick captaincy when Rory Schlein retired last winter.

His team-mates bid to keep their slender play-off hopes alive when they travel to Plymouth on Saturday night in the first of their four remaining Cab Direct Championship fixtures.

With the Gladiators also visiting Shielfield Park along with home and away fixtures against Workington, Berwick can gain a maximum of ten points, taking their tally to 21.

That is the figure third-placed Edinburgh currently sit on, the Monarchs having two more matches to race, albeit both are against Scottish rivals Glasgow who are currently the division’s form team.

Redcar, eight points ahead of the Bandits with three remaining fixtures, remain favourites to join Edinburgh in the post-season knockouts but Berwick travel to Devon in confident mood.

Drew Kemp has already scored a maximum on the tricky Coliseum track this season, guesting for Glasgow, while the tight turns should suit Peter

Kildemand, Nick Morris and Jonas Jeppesen.

“All we can do is win the matches and then hope that those above us drop points,” team manager Stewart Dickson admitted.