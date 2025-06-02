Berwick Bandits sign Jack Smith for rest of the season
The 26-year-old son of three-time British Champion, Andy, initially signed on a 28-day contract to replace Bastian Borke who was stood down by the Borders’ club amid concerns over his fitness following a major operation on his damaged knee over the winter.
Smith made his debut at Edinburgh at the start of May and has scored steadily in Bandits’ colours, including an eight-point return at Glasgow, earning himself a full-time contract in the process.
Borke, whose promising 2024 season ended when he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Poole in May, rode in the opening two BSN fixtures of 2025 but managed just two points before Berwick decided to replace him.
The Dane has been practicing in his homeland but has not ridden competitively in Europe.
Bandits’ team manager Stewart Dickson said: “We wish Bastian well and thank him for his contribution to Berwick since joining us at the start of 2024.”
Smith’s reserve partner Dayle Wood is facing four to six weeks on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his wrist riding for Edinburgh’s National League side at Oxford.
