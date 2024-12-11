Berwick Bandits sign double Grand Prix winner Peter Kildemand after Schlein leaves

Peter Kildemand.

Double Grand Prix winner Peter Kildemand will lead the revamped Berwick Bandits into the 2025 Championship campaign.

The 35-year-old Dane returns to British speedway after a seven-year absence to fill the number one berth, forming an experienced and potent spearhead with another ex-GP rider, Craig Cook.

Reigning British under-21 champion Sam Hagon and larger-than-life Aussie Dayle Wood complete the septet alongside Drew Kemp, Danyon Hume and Bastian Borke.

Kildemand had a brief spell in Poole colours in 2018 having lifted the Elite League title during a successful four-year spell with Swindon.

During that period he won the Danish Grand Prix at Horsens in 2016 and the Slovenian round at Krsko the following year.

His previous second tier experience was in the Workington sides of 2010 and 2011, and the man from Odense will also race for Oxford Spires in the 2025 Premiership.

Hagon beat Berwick-born Leon Flint and Ashton Boughen to lift the National title at Glasgow last season and was also a key member of the treble-winning Poole side, gaining promotion to the main body of the team after a strong start to the campaign as number six.

He helped the Pirates to a narrow victory at Shielfield Park and made two guest appearances for the Bandits covering for the injured Borke.

Berwick team manager Stewart Dickson handed the Essex speedster his Championship debut at Birmingham in 2022 and the pair will be working together in the Premiership where Hagon has been named as Leicester’s Rising Star for 2025, lining up alongside Berwick team-mate Cook.

Completing the revamped side is 30-year-old Wood, who headed to Britain two years ago – helped by money raised when multiple world champion Tai Woffinden donated the proceeds from a trophy auction – to follow his dream of becoming a professional speedway rider.

He enjoyed a brief spell in Edinburgh colours in 2023 in addition to racing for the Armadale club’s National Development team.

Kildemand’s signing comes after last year’s skipper, Rory Schlein, was forced to reverse his decision to lead the Bandits again in 2025.

Fully recovered from season-ending neck and shoulder injuries, the veteran Aussie initially agreed terms to return to be forced into a U-turn after the signing was announced.

Schlein said: “My work commitments drastically changed after I had agreed terms with (Berwick owner) Jamie Courtney meaning that, much to my disappointment, I won’t be racing next season.

“It’s not ideal for the club or the fans, but even after having to break the difficult news to Jamie and Stewart Dickson they were supportive and understanding.

“I wish Berwick all the best as they push for that long-awaited trophy.”

Dickson admitted to being “shocked” when Schlein broke the news.

“He’s been an integral part of the club for the past two years and a fantastic captain,” the Scot said.

“Rory’s news left us in a difficult position but, despite it throwing a spanner in the works, we’ve worked diligently to get the best seven guys on the track.

“Jamie Courtney worked very hard to get the Peter Kildemand deal over the line and I think we have a mixture of experience and exciting potential which will give Bandits fans a team to get behind in 2025.”