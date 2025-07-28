Berwick Bandits sign Aussie Nick Morris in bid to win play-off spot after defeat by Tigers

Jonas Jeppesen and Drew Kemp battle Glasgow Tigers' Chris Harris. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits unveil a second new signing this weekend as they bid to stay in touch with the play-off contenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian Nick Morris – who was crowned league riders’ champion at the end of his previous spell with the club in 2017 – makes his debut at Edinburgh on Friday night, and his Shielfield Park return against Oxford the following night.

Following last week’s home draw against Glasgow, having put in a battling performance to lose by just four points at Ashfield the previous night, Berwick are on the fringes of the battle for a top four place which sees five teams covered by five points – including this weekend’s opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Jonas Jeppesen made a stunning debut at Glasgow with 13 points including victories over Tigers’ big guns Chris Harris and Dan Thompson.

He also teamed up with 12-point Drew Kemp for a last heat 5-1 which capped a late surge by the visitors, who had trailed by 14 points going into the last five heats.

Neither could match that intensity the following night as a Glasgow side depleted by international calls still had enough in the tank to force a Super Heat.

Chris Harris and Kyle Howarth – who had scored 14 apiece in the main meeting – made light work of Kemp and Peter Kildemand in the run-off for the extra point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was especially tough on Kildemand who had recorded a Bandits-best 16-point haul and, with four typically stylish heat wins, was the only Bandit to lower the colours of the Tigers’ top two.

But, despite a well-earned six-point haul from guest Ben Trigger, Saturday again showed the fragility of Berwick’s lower order as reserves Dayle Wood and Jack Smith were outscored 14-5 by teenagers Max Perry, nine, and Freddy Hodder.

Morris’s signing, in place of Craig Cook, had already been announced before the weekend’s meetings and he is due to get some track time under his belt at Leicester before heading north.

The 31-year-old won league titles with Glasgow, Scunthorpe and Swindon before his career was put on hold when he refused to take a drugs test in 2022 and was subsequently banned from speedway for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That ban ended two weeks ago and Berwick owner Jamie Courtney pounced to secure the deal for the talented number one.

“Signing Nick and Jonas is a sign of our intent to push for the play-offs despite losing Danyon Hume to injury and the problems caused by Craig Cook’s sporadic availability,” Courtney said.

“We are doing everything we can behind the scenes, now we need the results on the track, starting with Edinburgh and Oxford.”