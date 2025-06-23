Berwick Bandits shrug off loss of two riders to beat Redcar Bears

It's tight between Sam Hagon, Jody Scott and Jack Smith. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Speedway roared back to Shielfield Park after a five week absence as Berwick Bandits beat highly-rated Redcar without their top two riders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They already knew that Peter Kildemand would miss the visit of the Bears with a knee injury, but number one Craig Cook withdrew on matchday suffering from covid.

His late withdrawal made finding a guest impossible but in the Cumbrian’s absence the other five full-time Bandits and guest Kyle Howarth stepped up to the plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bruising encounter saw Redcar’s Danny King crash out with a wrist injury and, led by Drew Kemp and Howarth, Berwick took full advantage despite trailing by six pointes after just two heats.

Kemp has become a huge fans’ favourite thanks to his sweeping passes around the boards and, after a first ride engine failure, he rattled off four race wins including a pair of 5-1s with skipper Danyon Hume as Berwick turned the meeting on its head.

With Howarth unbeaten in his opening three races, including a thrilling ride to pass German GP star Erik Riss on the run to the line, and Sam Hagon weighing in with a win in heat eight and then a great ride to catch Simon Lambert on the run to the line.

Reserve Jack Smith had a bruising night, crashing heavily with visiting reserve Jody Scott, but picked himself out of the safety fence to cling on to three third places, vital points in such a tight encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howarth led the way with 14 points, one more than Kemp, with Hume, nine, and Hagon, seven, giving good support.

Team manager Stewart Dickson had called the match a ‘must-win’ and was delighted with the attitude of his riders.

“It was a tough, bruising night of Championship action, a big night for us,” he said.

“We wanted to win, there are a lot of teams beating each other at the moment and some strange results, so we just need to keep winning our home matches and the rest will take care of itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workington, who won their opening league fixture of the season against Plymouth last week, are Saturday’s visitors to Shielfield, 7pm, with former Bandit and Berwick resident Jye Etheridge heading a side which includes former GP man Troy Batchelor, who scored a paid maximum last time Workington visited.