Berwick Bandits send Poole Pirates home empty handed

Craig Cook and Sam Hagon were on form for the Bandits against Poole Pirates.

Former Poole Pirates Sam Hagon and Danyon Hume produced a series of stunning rides to send their former employers home pointless after a bruising encounter at Shielfield Park.

Hagon has found points hard to come by since his switch to the Borders but the sight of the skull and crossbones sparked an inspired performance topped by two stunning from the back efforts.

And when it looked as if points thrown away by over-eagerness would come back to haunt the home side, Hume produced a captain’s ride to transform heat 14 from a 1-5 to the match-winning 4-2.

That meant that a late fightback – inspired by Richard Lawson, 15+2, and former Bandits’ number one Lewi Kerr, 10 – which saw them take four heat advantages from five races, ultimately fell short.

Berwick were two points up going into a chaotic heat three which began with visiting skipper Zach Cook breaking the tapes. Hume and Paul Starke tangled and went down hard in bend one of the rerun, wrecking two bikes in the process and at the third attempt the Berwick skipper caught the visiting reserve on the line for third place, Anders Rowe’s battle with Drew Kemp at the front entering a fifth lap after a mix-up by the flag men.

Jack Smith and Peter Kildemand were strolling to a heat four maximum only for the home reserve to crash heavily on bend two allowing Kerr and Daryl Ritchings a fortuitous, shared heart.

Kemp rode an immaculate race to inflict what would be the only defeat of the night on Lawson, Hume again filling the minor places before Craig Cook and Hagon’s 5-1 over Kerr put Berwick eight points up after just six heats.

More points were thrown away as, with Kildemand comfortably holding back Rowe, Wood went too wide and clipped the fence gifting Zach Cook a point and the Pirates a shared heat.

That looked costly when the previously anonymous Tobias Thomsen gated in the next heat, but Hagon roared off the fourth bend past the Dane down the home straight to win the race.

Kerr and tactical substitute Lawson combined to ride Kemp out of the running in heat nine as they strolled to a maximum.

Berwick hit back in thrilling style as Hagon brought the stadium to its feet with a stunning last-to-second ride roaring around first Zach Cook and then Thomsen to join team-mate Craig Cook for a 51.

Wood hit the deck again in 11, well adrift of the field, but with Lawson, again courtesy of a ‘jet-propelled’ getaway and Thomsen pulled back two, three successive 4-2s on the back of two Lawson heat wins saw the deficit reduced to just four points with two races left.

And when Starke and Zach Cook made the jump in the penultimate race, Berwick nerves were jangling. But Hume had other ideas as he picked off both the Poole riders and suddenly it was Berwick’s turn to have a stroke of good fortune, Starke’s deflating tyre eventually leading to a fall on the last bend, gifting Smith the third place that meant the Bandits needed just a point from the last race.

Which is exactly what they got as Lawson and Kerr kept Kildemand and Hagon well behind them, but Berwick still got their Cab Direct Championship campaign off to a flying start.

Delighted team manager Stewart Dickson admitted that his side had made hard work of opening their account.

“We cost ourselves some points through rider error, but when it mattered we got the job done,” he said.

“Sam showed the type of form we’ve expected since we signed him and Danyon produced a great ride when it really mattered.

“Richard Lawson took advantage of three huge fliers, he’s difficult enough to beat when he sits still at the start, but we showed determination even when they were chipping away at our lead.

“That’s points on the board and we have the opportunity to make Shielfield a fortress in the league.”