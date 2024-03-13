Berwick Bandits riders get some track time as countdown to new season begins

Lewis Kerr is back in action with Oxford tonight before receiving his new Bandits colours next weekend. Picture: Taz McDougall.

The Bandits open their campaign with the visit of Workington Comets – including the world’s number one female speedway rider Celine Liebermann – on March 30, the first of a two-legged challenge affair.

It will be decided on the West coast the following afternoon, but Jye Etheridge will get first-hand experience of the Cumbrian circuit when he lines up in Saturday’s BEN Fund meeting at Northside.

The traditional season-opener raises funds for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund, which helps the sport’s injured riders.

Etheridge is no stranger to the benefits of the fund; the Australian’s career having been peppered with shoulder injuries and he is keen to support the cause as well as getting vital track time at a new venue.

“Speedway’s a tough sport and the BEN Fund has been a vital lifeline for just about everyone who has ridden in Britain over the years, including some who have suffered life-changing injuries. It’s good to give back,” he said.

Etheridge moves onto Redcar the following day for Bears’ captain Charles Wright’s testimonial.

Berwick captain Rory Schlein is due in action tomorrow (Thursday) at Sheffield as part of the Rest of the World side in Kyle Howarth’s testimonial.

The Australian, along with winter signing Drew Kemp, got some laps in at Scunthorpe last weekend in a private practice session.

Freddy Hodder was also back on a bike last week, the 18-year-old travelling to Poland where he joined his new Torun Under-24 team-mates for a training camp.

He will be a track reserve at the Peter Craven Memorial Trophy at Belle Vue on Monday night.

Lewis Kerr steps straight into league action tonight as the Premiership season gets underway, with the new Bandits’ number one racing for Oxford Spires against Birmingham.

The following weekend they will be at Shielfield Park for a meet the riders’ night at the Black and Gold on March 22 and then the annual press and practice session the following evening.

Admission to both will be by donation, with funds raised earmarked to help with the running costs of the club’s Academy training track.