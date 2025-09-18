Berwick Bandits rider dislocates hip in Shielfield crash

Berwick Bandits star Sam Hagon is recovering in hospital after crashing out of his side’s 47-35 victory over Workington Comets on Saturday.

The 20-year-old suffered a dislocated hip after a heavy crash involving Tate Zischke and ended the evening in the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

In his absence reserve Jack Smith stepped into the breach as he top scored with a career-high 11-point haul in a meeting which ended one heat short due to Shielfield Park’s planning curfew.

The new middle order pairing of Danes Jonas Jeppesen, 10, and Peter Kildemand, 9, dropped just one point to an opponent in their three outings with Jeppsen for the second week running falling just a point short of a well deserve maximum.

Out of character falls for Nick Morris and skipper Drew Kemp cost the home side points on a night when Australians Troy Batchelor and Tate Zischke led the opposition with eight points apiece.

The victory means that with the three-time postponed reverse fixture with the Comets still to be raced, the Bandits are in a strong position to finish fifth in the final Championship league table.

Meanwhile, Berwick speedway star Leon Flint has been named in the Great Britain senior squad which bids to retain its Speedway of Nations title later this month.

The 22-year-old former Prior Park First and Berwick High School pupil is in the five-man squad for the competition which takes place in the Polish city of Torun between September 20 and October 4.

Leon, who won the British Youth, British under-19 and under-21 titles, has previously represented his country at age group level, joins Grand Prix stars Dan Bewley and Robert Lambert along with Tom Brennan and Adam Ellis in the British squad.

It is a busy time for the former Bandits’ captain as he is also involved in the Championship play-offs with Glasgow and the Premiership play-offs where he rides for Sheffield against Leicester this week and is due to spend the winter racing in Australia.

“I am always very proud to pull on a Great Britain racejacket,” Leon said.

“It’s been a good season so far, improving my average at Glasgow and pushing my way into the main team at Sheffield.

“But I would like to end the season with some silverware.”