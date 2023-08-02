Injured Berwick star Thomas Jorgensen. Picture: Dick Barrie

The 31-year-old fell awkwardly racing for Berwick Bandits in a Championship match at Edinburgh on Friday night.

After lengthy on-track treatment he was transported to Falkirk’s Forth Valley Hospital where scans revealed broken vertebrae in his neck and back.

Specialists at the Scottish hospital decided that surgery wasn’t required but instead have fitted him with a rather cumbersome-looking neck brace and harness to aid recovery.

That has enabled him to walk around the ward and sit upright in a special chair for extended periods.

As a result, subject to medical approval the rider, known throughout speedway as TJ, plans to make the near 320-mile trip from Falkirk to his home in Boston, Lincolnshire within the next two days (Wednesday or Thursday).

But that could prove to be an exhausting journey as he must avoid being jolted in the car and will need to make hourly stops en-route to exercise.

Jorgensen’s trademark beaming smile remains in place despite the fact that the Dane, who also rides for King’s Lynn in the Premiership faces a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Of the crash itself Thomas remains philosophical, ruefully admitting it was a solo effort with no other rider, or even a safety fence, involved.

“It was just the way I fell,” he admitted. “I knew straight away that something was wrong.

“But I’m fine and I will be back.

“Thank everyone at Berwick for their best wishes and support and, although I may not make it north before the end of the season, I will be following the boys and cheering them on.”

He also thanked everyone who had contributed to a gofundme page set up by long-time mechanic Steve Tideswell to provide financial assistance for Thomas and wife Samantha, who he married during the winter.

Meanwhile, Berwick Bandits have signed former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen who will replace Jorgensen.

The Northumberland club also announced that Steve Boxall, initially signed for their National Development League side, will replace broken collarbone victim Jacob Hook.