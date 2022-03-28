Berwick Bandits ready to launch new speedway season

Berwick's class of 2022 - the Bandits, Bullets and Academy riders line up for the camera.

The new-look side, which includes four changes from last season, begins with a degree of optimism from riders, supporters and management alike, who are all hopeful of a successful year on track.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “With the line-up we have we have to be optimistic that we can do well.

"We have a solid looking side and a lot of people are predicting a play-off place at the end of the season, which would suit us just fine.”

The Bandits’ jump straight in at the deep end, without any warm-up fixtures before their fiist competitive match, but Flint says all the riders have been testing elsewhere.

New signing Chris Harris has already rode in three individual meetings, whilst Leon Flint also raced in one of them. He has also attended the Wolverhampton press and practice session and has been a regular member of the GB youth training camps over the past two months.

On Saturday all the riders were at the Berwick press and practice at Shielfield, a night after they met the fans at a social evening in the Black & Gold.

‘Bomber’ Harris is a known track expert – he has been a big scorer at Shielfield over the years – and has often been tipped as a possible Bandit.

Now he has joined the team he is eager to get going.

"Berwick is a track I have always liked riding and I can’t wait to have it as my home base in the Championship,” he said.

"The side looks good and hopefully we should have a good season.”

Harris is joined by fellow newcomers, American Ricky Wells, Australian Tai Proctor and Dutchman Theo Pijper, who last rode for the club in 2018.

They will line up alongside the returning Leon Flint, Jye Etheridge and Kyle Bickley.

"All in all it is a solid looking side,” said manager Flint. “They are a great bunch of guys, I’m expecting them to gel together as a unit and like everyone else I just can’t wait to get going.”