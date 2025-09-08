Berwick Bandits put Plymouth Gladiators to the sword in emphatic win

Jonas Jeppesen just missed out on a maximum. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits continued their impressive end to the season with an emphatic 53-37 victory over Plymouth at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Although the play-offs are beyond them, the Bandits have given themselves a realistic shot at finishing fifth in the Championship table, a huge improvement after being bottom last year.

Mid-season signing Jonas Jeppesen continues to impress and dropped just one point to a Gladiator with some aggressive riding, especially a no-holds barred overtake of visitor Joe Thompson.

With skipper Drew Kemp also scoring 12 after his elevation to number one, Nick Morris weighing in with 10 and Peter Kildemand adding a solid eight-point haul, Berwick were untroubled in both the quest for victory and the aggregate point.

Sam Hagon also sparkled on a night of fast, frantic racing highlighted by a superb ride from last to join Kemp for one of three Berwick 5-1s in heat 10.

The new powerhouse pairing of Jeppesen and Morris took maximum points from their first two outings before veteran Scott Nicholls finally lowered their colours in heat nine.

Nicholls and livewire reserve Alfie Bowtell both scored 11 points and provided the main opposition on a night Gladiators’ number one Nikolai Klindt will want to forget.

The Dane twice touched the tapes and had to start off a 15-metre handicap, and was left on the start line in a third race before recovering to end Kemp’s maximum hopes by teaming up with Nicholls for a shock 5-1 in heat 13.

Forecast rain washed out Berwick’s scheduled trip to Workington on Sunday and the teams will try again this Sunday, the day after they bring the curtain down on the season at Shielfield Park.

Both teams are looking for the points which will dislodge Oxford from fifth place in the final standings with Troy Batchelor – like Klindt last week – the somewhat unpredictable leader of the visitors.

Former Bandits Jye Etheridge and Jacob Hook are likely to pose the biggest threat to a home side riding high on confidence at the moment.

There is also an opportunity for Berwick’s Northern Junior League side to clinch the title as they only need one point from their two fixtures against Workington Meteors to lift the crown.