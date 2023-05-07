Jake Allen and Leon Flint tussle during the race. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Flyin’ Ryan was living up to his nickname, leading heat 11 by some distance when he ground to a halt on the second lap having failed to turn on his fuel tap.

Rory Schlein took full advantage to take the race win, the Bandits levelling the scores in the process.

Leon Flint and Connor Coles backed it up with a 5-1, the home reserve riding a determined back straight to join his captain at the front.

Coles was also pivotal in a frantic heat 14, making a great start and at one point holding a 5-1 with Jye Etheridge.

But Jake Allen hit back to win the race, Etheridge being caught on the run to the line by Connor Mountain giving Scunthorpe a heat advantage which meant that they trailed by just two points going into heat 15.

Flint and Thomas Jorgensen packed the minor places behind Douglas to ensure victory, but as the Australian slowed again on the last two bends, Jorgensen burst through for the win and Flint was 1-100th of a second behind the visiting number one.

A heavy mist which worsened as the night unfolded obscured some good racing in a tight match, which the home side trailed by six points after five races.

Jonas Knudsen, still suffering the after-effects of his big Glasgow crash, gated in six and with Jorgensen getting the better of Nathan Ablitt after a good tussle, the deficit was cut to a couple of points.

Ablitt shot out of the gate in nine, but first Flint and then Etheridge hunted the recent signing down to level the scores after nine.

The meeting was still very much in the balance until Douglas’s fuel tap mishap gave the Bandits’ a glimmer of hope which they turned into victory.

Captain Leon Flint admitted that his side had to dig deep to secure victory 47-43.

“Scunthorpe are a good side, home and away,” he said.

“We had a couple of bits of good fortune with Ryan but a win’s a win.

