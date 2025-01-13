Berwick Bandits name Danyon Hume as skipper for the 2025 season

Danyon Hume will skipper Berwick Bandits this season. Picture: Taz McDougall

Danyon Hume is the man chosen to lead Berwick Bandits into the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old has been named as the Borders club’s new captain following the winter retirement of veteran Rory Schlein, who filled the role last season.

Hume, who joined the Bandits from Redcar in 2024, has experience of the role having led Leicester Lion Cubs to the National League title and cup double in 2019.

The appointment caps a good winter for Hume, who became a firm fan favourite in the Borders last season with his battling performances and a string of key race wins, especially in heats one and eight as he is set to make a Premiership return after a year’s hiatus after signing for Sheffield Tigers.

Berwick team manager Stewart Dickson explained: “Rory’s retirement meant we lost not just a top rider but also an excellent captain, but I see Danyon as the perfect replacement.

“He is already a big personality within the pits and always ready to do what is best for the team, the perfect man for the job.”

“I didn’t take any persuading when Stewart ran the idea past me, I jumped at the chance to become Berwick captain,” a delighted Danyon said.

The speedway season launches over the Easter weekend and the Bandits travel to Glasgow on Good Friday, April 18.

The two sides meet again at Shielfield Park the following night to complete the first set of fixtures in the BSN Series Scottish qualifying group which also includes Edinburgh Monarchs.