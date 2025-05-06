Berwick Bandits look to progress in Knockout Cup at expense of Redcar on Friday night

Jack Smith (blue) and partner Dayle Wood in action for Berwick Bandits. Picture: Taz McDougall

Berwick Bandits take a slender four-point advantage into Friday (May 9) night’s Knockout Cup second leg at Redcar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Craig Cook, 11, and Drew Kemp, 10, masterminded a 47-43 over their Cleveland rivals who, with Berwick-based former Bandit Leon Flint and Charles Wright both in fine form, threatened to thwart Berwick’s attempts to move past the first round of the competition for the first time in over a decade.

In the end the efforts of the home reserves, Australian Dayle Wood and Jack Smith, signed during the week as a temporary replacement for Bastian Borke, outscored their Bears’ counterparts 10-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borke had struggled to find fitness and form following a 10-month injury lay-off and the club signed Smith, son of former GP star and three-time British champion Andy, initially on a 28-day contract.

Smith had made his debut the previous night in the 43-46 defeat at Edinburgh which has all-but sealed Berwick’s fate in the BSN Series qualifying group.

It was very much a case of the one that got away as Berwick threw away a nailed-on 5-1 opportunity when Sam Hagon clipped the back wheel of team-mate Kemp and fell heavily under no pressure whatsoever from the one Edinburgh rider in the race, Matt Marson, who was almost half a lap adrift when the incident happened.

A heat 13 exclusion for Cook – who signed for Oxford in the top tier Premiership on the eve of the meeting – sealed Berwick’s fate despite another 12-point haul from Kemp, who has made an electric start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kildemand was again solid, winning two races in a 10-point haul while skipper Danyon Hume made a welcome return to points with eight points.

It all meant that only victory at Glasgow on Sunday would give Berwick any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Again it was a case of so near and yet so far as the Bandits clawed back an early eight-point deficit and went into a last heat decider knowing a 5-1 would give them the win.

Cook again made another lightening fast start on one of his former tracks, but first Chris Harris and then young Brit Dan Thompson, on his way to a paid maximum, reeled him in. With Kildemand stuck at the back it ended 48-42 to the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick lost Wood early to a leg injury after a high-speed crash but that gave Smith an opportunity to show Glasgow what they missed out on by not re-signing him this winter, the Potteries-born battler ending with eight points.

Kildemand set off like a house on fire, winning two of his three opening races in style, including a classic battle with Kyle Howarth which saw the lead change hands six times.

In contrast, Kemp made a slow start as Flint again tormented his former team, featuring in two 5-1s with Thompson.

There’s no speedway at Shielfield Park this Saturday (May 10), the Bandits’ next home meeting seeing the all-conquering Poole Pirates as the visitors on May 17.