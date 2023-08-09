Rory Schlein in action against Poole. Attention now switches to Saturday's match against Birmingham. Picture: Taz McDougall

Along with home rider Richie Worrall, the 20-year-old was sent out for some trial laps on a circuit which had been causing concern from the time riders began arriving at the stadium mid-afternoon.

An attempt was made to tyre-pack the soft, patchy top surface, and as the scheduled start time arrived a riders’ meeting led to referee Christina Turnbull cancelling the meeting.

It’s a decision that Flint believes saved riders from injury.

He said: “I’m sorry for the fans who were in the stadium, but it is the right call. I’m just glad that it didn’t take someone to hurt himself before the decision to jack it was made.”

The previous attempt to run this fixture on July 4 was abandoned after a heavy downpour 30 minutes before the start, the first of six home and away rain-offs suffered by Plymouth.

Flint added: “Everyone wanted to get the meeting on, we are professional riders and we want to race, not least because that is how we pay our bills.

“But we are not puppets either and, having ridden the track, in my eyes a lot of injuries have been saved by the decision.”

It was a missed opportunity for the Bandits to catch a Plymouth side, who because of the wet summer have not raced since June 23, cold and bounce back from Saturday night’s 50-40 home defeat at the hands of defending champions Poole.

Attention now turns to this weekend’s double header, with the Bandits facing Birmingham in the Championship before the National Development League Bullets take on defending champions Leicester Lion Cubs with a 6.30pm start.

Young Dane Jonas Knudsen will be missing on Saturday, as he was due to be on Tuesday, as he has been forced to admit defeat in the struggle to overcome a long-term injury which has restricted his points scoring.