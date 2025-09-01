Berwick Bandits host Plymouth Gladiators and are looking to claim the aggregate bonus point

New number one Drew Kemp. Picture: Taz McDougall

The weather put a damper on Berwick Bandits’ bid to end the Cab Direct Championship campaign strongly.

Both scheduled fixtures against Workington Comets were cancelled, with heavy rain forecast across the country over the weekend.

The Comets will now bring the curtain down at Shielfield Park on September 13 with the return fixture in Cumbria yet to be rearranged.

Finishing fifth is still a possibility for the Bandits, who entertain Plymouth Gladiators, led by seven-time British Champion Scott Nicholls, on Saturday, September 6.

Berwick will have realistic hopes of claiming the aggregate bonus point having lost by just two points in Devon.

Plymouth have yet to win away from their own unique home circuit but in Nicholls and Nikolai Klindt they have two riders who have been dominant both home and away this season.

They have also enlisted the services of Scunthorpe’s Simon Lambert – another big scorer around Shielfield Park – in place of injured ex-Bandits’ number one Ben Barker.

There’s plenty still to ride for with the home side having one eye on rebuilding the team for 2026.

Saturday also marks a big night for Drew Kemp, the 23-year-old from Suffolk, who has become something of a cult hero during his two seasons in the Borders.

The latest green sheet averages see Kemp take over the number one spot which means an end to his domination of heat 14. In 16 starts home and away this season Kemp has won 12 times and followed team-mate Jonas Jeppesen home in a 13th.

Jeppesen, signed as a replacement for injured skipper Danyon Hume, has made a big impact since his arrival and along with Kemp, Peter Kildemand and Nick Morris, beginning to find form following his enforced two-year absence from the sport.

The Bandits have a strong top four but, especially away from home, they have not had the support from the lower order.

Sam Hagon will be hoping to end the season strongly and most of his best performances have come around Shielfield Park, while popular Australian Dayle Wood has made solid progress in his first full season at Championship level.