Jacob Hook is replacing Jonas Knudsen in the Berwick Bandits team. Picture: Taz McDougall

Australian Jacob Hook returns to the team after recovering from a broken collarbone sustained in Poland.

The 20-year-old replaces Dane Jonas Knudsen, who has struggled for form and fitness this season following a huge crash at Glasgow earlier in the season.

Subject to BSPL approval, Hook will retrieve the number six slot he successfully filled during a five-match run as Nathan Stoneman’s replacement which ended with the Polish Under-24 League crash.

Steve Boxall, who replaced Hook, moves into the main team, partnering Rory Schlein at Ashfield and then at Shielfield on Saturday night.

Hans Andersen has recovered from the shoulder injury which sidelined him against Birmingham last Saturday and returns at five, with skipper Leon Flint reverting to the number four berth.

Berwick team manager Kevin Little said: “We are sad to see Jonas leave, but by the same token it’s great to give Jacob the opportunity to pick up where he left off in Bandits’ colours.

“Jonas is a great lad and became very popular with our supporters, and we very much hope that he can rediscover his form on the continent and fulfil his rich potential.

“That horrific crash at Glasgow, his recent injury laying the bike down to avoid team-mate Connor Coles and lots of logistical hurdles have all contributed to Jonas not enjoying his speedway in the UK or progressing the way he wanted to.

“Some time away and the opportunity to rediscover his best form on the continent will hopefully rekindle his spirit.”

Knudsen arrived at Berwick midway through the 2022 season but delays processing his visa meant he spent a month on the sidelines. During that time Knudsen, who qualified for last season’s initial GP2 series, scored solidly.

He has struggled to recover form after suffering pelvic injuries when he crashed heavily at Ashfield during a BSN Shield meeting.

Little added: “Jacob is fit, ready and raring to go and, to be honest, if it had not been for his injury, the Bandits’ number six slot was his.

“We are excited to see a full squad take to the track this weekend.”