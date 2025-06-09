Berwick Bandits' heat leaders help team take the sting out of Scunthorpe Scorpions

Drew Kemp had a good night against Scunthorpe. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Craig Cook and Peter Kildemand used all of their vast experience to keep Berwick in with a shout of claiming the aggregate bonus point when the Bandits travelled to Scunthorpe Scorpions.

The former GP men team-rode Zaine Kennedy and Jake Allen into the heat 13 minor placings and combined again for a 4-2 in heat 15.

There on-track understanding was in sharp contrast to Drew Kemp and skipper Danyon Hume, who tripped each other up in heat 12, a race which saw a Bandits’ 5-1 turn into a Scorpions 4-2 as tactical substitute Kemp was relegated to last on the line.

In the process Berwick fell 16 points behind to a Scunthorpe side shorn of number one Steve Worrall, withdrawn as a precaution after falling heavily in the first heat.

In contrast to a home side who shared the points, all bar seven of the Berwick tally came from their three heat leaders.

They trailed 10-2 after the opening heats, but Kemp steadied the ship and looked sharp on his return to the Eddie Wright Raceway.

Kildemand began to find his feet and with Cook also fast from the start the visitors kept pegging away.

But the lack of input from Berwick’s second strings and reserves was underlined in heat eight as Lambert sped clear and Kennedy picked off first Jack Smith and then Sam Hagon.

A fall by guest Tom Spencer gifted points to the Scorpions, but Berwick’s big guns were battling to keep their side in it; Kemp riding a fearless line around the home pairing to win heat 10 while Kildemand and Allen produced a stunning first lap, trading places more than once before the Bandits’ number one stamped his authority on proceedings.

He would go on to play a prominent part in the closing heats, earning the wrath of Allen for a no-hold-barred pass on the Australian to clinch third in heat 15 after his heat 13 5-1 with the imperious Cook.

With a terrible weather forecast leading to an early postponement of Saturday’s scheduled return fixture at Shielfield Park it will be later in the season before the fate of the aggregate point is decided.

The combined efforts of Cook, Kildemand and Kemp means Berwick have an opportunity to claim all three points.

Scorpions 50, Bandits 40.