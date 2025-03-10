Berwick Bandits follow tradition by naming Sarah Bulman the new co-promoter

Sarah Bulman with the 2021 Barwick Bandits team.

Berwick’s new co-promoter has every incentive to ensure the sport continues to thrive in the town.

Sarah Bulman is determined that in years to come her grandchildren will be joining her at Shielfield Park to cheer on the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS.

The 43-year-old children’s services manager will join Steven Dews as co-promoter of the club owned by 36-year-old Jamie Courtney and complete the youngest management team in British speedway.

In a sport traditionally run by men, Sarah becomes the third female co-promoter in Berwick’s 58-season history.

The legendary Elizabeth Taylor, known throughout the sport as Mrs T, took control at Berwick when husband Danny died suddenly just after the club’s debut season in 1968, while Yvette Hope helped husband Mike orchestrate the Bandits’ return to Shielfield Park after 16 years spent at Berrington Lough.

Sarah replaces Gary Flint, who stepped back from frontline duties during the 2023 season.

Sarah, whose father Roy Dexter introduced her to the sport aged one, got her first taste of the unique Berwick atmosphere as a 10-year-old and was instantly hooked.

Having been a member of the club’s mid-1990s cheer squad, she has served it as a steward, first-aider and more recently child protection and safeguarding officer in addition to medical and staff co-ordinator.

“I think everyone knows that I love the club and everything it stands for,” Sarah said.

“It’s going to be a big learning curve, but with Jamie, Steve and Stewart Dickson alongside me the club is in good hands.

“Berwick is a very special place, very much one big family, and it is our job to build on those foundations while looking at ways we can make it even better and sustainable in the long term.

“After all, I want to be bringing my grandchildren to Shielfield Park in 10 to 15 years’ time to watch the Bandits in action.”

Courtney added: “Sarah has been such a big part of the behind the scenes team at Berwick that she was the obvious person when we were looking at Gary Flint’s replacement as co-promoter.

“Sarah’s speedway knowledge and organisational skills will perfectly complement myself, Stewart and Steve.

“Berwick has history as a club being led by a woman co-promoter and I’m glad that we can continue that fine tradition with the appointment of Sarah.”