Stewart Dickson will be the team manager at Berwick Bandits for the 2024 season.

Having spent a number of years at the helm for Glasgow Tigers, Dickson moved south to take over as team boss and co-promoter at Leicester in 2019, masterminding their Premier League play-off victory over his old bosses that season.

He remained at the helm when the Lions moved into the top league two years ago and last season combined the Premiership job with that of team manager at Birmingham in the Championship.

Now he has been tasked by Berwick co-owners Scott and Jamie Courtney with masterminding the club’s revival after a bitterly disappointing 2023 which saw them finish second bottom in the Championship, in addition to his team manager role at Leicester.

Steven Dews and Gary Flint will continue as promoters at Shielfield Park with Kevin Little, who along with Scott Courtney shared team management duties for much of last season, returning to his coaching role at the club along with kick-starting the club’s youth progression system alongside Academy boss Colin Easton.

Dickson was a regular spectator at Berwick alongside his late father, who asked for his ashes to be scattered at his favourite spot on the seafront at Spittal.

“It was his favourite location when we came down to the caravan parks every year and he would also take us to the speedway at Berwick on the Saturday night,” Dickson explained.

“I’ve known both the Courtney lads a considerable time along with their dad, Mark, and uncle, Sean, and have always had a great relationship with them.

“I always knew that I would be involved in Berwick at some point in my career and I can assure the Bandits fans that this appointment is no second choice/best to Leicester. I’ll be giving my all for both clubs.

“I know the reason they are bringing me in. We have to get away from the foot of the table next season.