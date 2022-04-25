Berwick Bandits bounce back for a big win over Oxford

Jye Etheridge, who scored a paid 12 point maximum for Bandits in the home win over Oxford.

The Bandits lost by 22 points at Ashfield, but recorded a 59-31 win over the Cheetahs at Shielfield.

Berwick 59

Oxford 31

This turned out to be a much closer meeting than the score line suggests, with riders dispelling the myth that it is impossible to pass at Shielfield.

It was a good all round performance from the Bandits with key reserve Jye Etheridge racing to an 11 paid 12 maximum, but there were also solid performances from Chris Harris, who won his first four races before his bike let him down on the start line in heat 15, whilst Ricky Wells was also unbeaten in his first four, only losing out on his paid maximum to the experienced Scott Nicholls in the last race of the night.

Theo Pijper was also solid for his nine paid 10 from four starts, and such was Berwick’s overall superiority that every home rider picked up at least one paid victory.

Nicholls was the pick of the Cheetahs, but Troy Batchelor and Nathan Stoneman both took the chequered flag, albeit with token resistance from the visitors.

Berwick - Wells 12+2, Harris 12, Etheridge 11+1 (paid max), Pijper 9+1, Flint 6+1, Proctor 5+1, Bickley 4+2.

Oxford - Nicholls 10+1, Stoneman 6+1, Batchelor 6, Newman 6, Thomas 2, Ruml 1+1, Heeps (r/replacement).

Glasgow 56

Berwick 34

Bandits suffered a heavy 22-point loss at highly-rated Glasgow on Friday when only former Tiger Chris Harris made any real impression.

Harris won two races and scored 12 paid 13, but was the only visiting rider in double figures, although Ty Proctor managed to win heat one and Jye Etheridge heat two.

After that Glasgow took control, however, with Craig Cook winning four races, the home side providing 11 of the 15 heat winners, four 5-1 heat maximums helping them secure an easy victory.

Glasgow - Cook 14, Brennan 10, Bailey 9+2, Ostergaard 7, Basso 6+2, Hume 5+2, Nicol 4+1.

Berwick - Harris 12+1, Proctor 5, Wells 5, Flint 4+1, Pijper 4, Etheridge 3, Bickley 1+1.