Berwick Bandits are ready to end losing streak against Glasgow Tigers

The 2025 Berwick Bandits. Back: Drew Kemp, Danyon Hume, Craig Cook, Bastian Borke. Front: Peter Kildemand, Dayle Wood, Sam Hagon. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits look to hit the ground running and in the process consign an awful losing streak to speedway’s dustbin.

Opening weekend opponents Glasgow Tigers have won 13 of the last 14 meetings of the sides.

But despite that, there is a real confidence in the reshaped Borders’ side that not only can they take the points in the BSN Series at Shielfield Park on Saturday night, but they could also strike at Ashfield for the first time in a decade.

Winter signing Peter Kildemand faces a midweek fitness test on damaged nerves in his shoulder but, at last week’s public practice session, he expected to be able to take the number one spot on Friday night.

Former Glasgow number one Craig Cook, Sam Hagon – who won the British under-21 title at the Possilpark raceway last season – and Australian Dayle Wood joined Danyon Hume, Bastian Borke and Drew Kemp over the winter.

And Kemp has already tasted success at Glasgow this season, the Suffolk flyer guesting for an Edinburgh side which beat the Tigers in the second leg of the Scottish Cup last week.

Kemp, who made a huge impact in his first season at Berwick and is tipped by many to really push on in 2025, has been among the points in the top tier too where he rides with Leicester Lions.

He said: “Despite our record there we have no need to get too nervous.

“There’s bound to be a couple of riders who are a bit rusty, but all things considered, I think that we are a stronger team than Edinburgh and every one of our team has had good meetings at Ashfield in the past.”

Kemp really came to the fore at the end of a 2024 season, especially at Shielfield Park, where his wide lines out by the safety fence brought him plenty of points and made him a huge fan favourite in the process.

On Saturday he was soon back in the swing, rattling off a string of fast laps and setting the bar high for 2025.

“It was good to be back at Shielfield and, even though I hadn’t raced there since August, it was like I’d never been away.

“We had a good session and while the track was a little tricky to begin with, no-one was really struggling.

“I’ve been around for long enough to know that you should never take anything for granted in speedway, but the feeling within the camp is that we are certainly capable of getting the wins this weekend.”

Tapes-up at Shielfield Park on Saturday is 7pm. Tickets are available from berwickspeedway.com/tickets