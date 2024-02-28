Berwick Bandits are happy to slip under the radar after a period of rebuilding

The experienced Rory Schlein is ready to lead from the front for Berwick Bandits. Picture: Keith Hamblin

The Scot was just one appointment during the winter as Berwick’s management overhauled the team after they failed yet again to reach the end-of-season play-offs in 2023.

Five new riders, new leadership and track changes to improve the racing at Britain’s fastest speedway circuit mean there will be a radical new look when the bikes fire up on Easter Saturday.

While the overhaul has largely flown under the radar of many outside the Borders, there is a growing feeling among local supporters that the seven assembled riders have a depth missing from many of their opponents.

And that suits the vastly experienced Dickson – who has guided both Glasgow and Leicester to the title in his long management career – down to the ground.

“I’m quite happy for people to write off ‘little Berwick’ again,” he admitted.

“When the Courtneys (club owners Jamie and Scott) approached me their brief was to assemble a side which would be strong at home and competitive on the road.

“I believe we have done that and, almost as importantly, all the riders have the ability to improve on their starting averages.

“It’s one thing to look strong on paper but it is my job to make sure that potential is transferred on track.

“While my focus is largely on the team, I also see the huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to renovate the track and ensure that advertising, sponsorship and hospitality is all being pushed.

“There’s a really good vibe around everything we have done over the winter, everyone really cannot wait for the racing to actually start.”

The Bandits are holding a meeting for existing track staff and anyone interested in volunteering time to be part of the club’s race night experience at the Black and Gold club on Sunday, March 10, from 6pm.

The traditional meet the riders night is at the Black and Gold on March 22 from 7.30pm.