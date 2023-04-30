Connor Coles leads for Berwick Bandits in heat two. Picture: Taz McDougall

The Bears booked a quarter-final spot against Glasgow after Danny King and Charles Wright became the second and third visiting rider to leave the Borders with a maximum against their name this season on Saturday (April 29).

With guest Richard Lawson only dropping one point, the Bears’ heat leaders scored 35 points between them to ensure that the 16-point first leg lead after Friday’s races never came under any threat.

In contrast Berwick’s big three managed just 19 points – 10 from skipper Leon Flint.

Reserve Connor Coles produced another good performance on a night when the home side managed just three race wins and two heat advantages.

Jonas Knudsen was a frustrated spectator having been released from hospital in Glasgow earlier that day after scans revealed no broken bones following his crash on Friday.

The home side started well, packing the minor placings in the opening five heats, but Coles was their only heat winner.

In heat eight Jye Etheridge picked up too much grip coming into the second bend and was thrown off his bike.

He managed to clear the track as Coles led the field round, but the home number seven slowed when a pin sheared on a cable which meant he had only about a quarter throttle to use, Connor Bailey taking advantage to win.

Another Wright/Danyon Hume maximum followed in 10, their cause helped when Thomas Jorgensen reared on the third bend and did well to stay upright.

The Bandits recorded their second heat advantage of the night in bizarre circumstances.

Etheridge is becoming something of a heat 14 specialist and he set about leading Hume home with all the drama happening behind them.

Greg Blair’s fuel cap came off as he left the starting gate, but with Jake Mulford also suffering mechanical misfortune, Blair, guesting in place of Nathan Stoneman, nursed his way home in third place.

After the meeting, team manager and promoter Gary Flint said: “We were beaten fair and square by Redcar.

