Berwick Bandits act quickly to replace injured skipper with experienced Danish rider Jonas Jeppesen

Berwick Bandits have completed the signing of Jonas Jeppesen.

The 27-year-old Dane will go straight into this weekend’s home and away clashes with Glasgow.

He is a replacement for skipper Danyon Hume whose season ended when he suffered two fractured vertebrae after crashing in the home victory against Edinburgh.

Jeppesen, from Bramming, joins on a 7.28 average (converted from his Premiership average of 4.85 with Birmingham) and is named in the Berwick side which travels to Glasgow on Friday before hosting the Tigers at Shielfield Park the following night.

With extensive experience in Poland in addition to Denmark and Sweden, Jeppesen, whose performances have been one of the few highlights in a torrid season for the Brummies, previously rode in the top tier of British speedway at Somerset in 2018, the year of his only previous Championship outings, riding two matches in Ipswich colours.

Delighted Bandits team manager Stewart Dickson said: “Once the extent of Danyon’s injuries became clear it was important to get a dynamic replacement for him, using all the room available to us within the 40-point limit.

“Jonas is a great signing and I would like to put on record my thanks to (club owner) Jamie Courtney and the promotion at Berwick for backing me personally and for getting this signing over the line.”