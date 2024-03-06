Berwick Bandit Jye knows he has to score big to fulfil Premier League ambitions

Jye Etheridge is hoping his rides for Berwick Bandits bring him to the attention of a Premier League team. Picture: Keith Hamblin.

Jye Etheridge returns to Shielfield Park for a seventh season, one of just two riders retained by new team boss Stewart Dickson after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

The 28-year-old, back in his adopted home town after spending much of the winter in his native Australia, has never reached the end of season play-offs with the Bandits.

But it has been a different story in the Premier League where he has winners’ medals from Belle Vue in 2022 and, after a match-winning guest appearance, Sheffield in last year’s sensational season decider victory over Ipswich.

Despite that record, he starts 2024 without a Premier League spot – something he believes could quickly change, as long as he is among the points when Berwick’s latest campaign begins on March 30.

“If you’re only racing in one British league then you are not making too much money,” the likeable Etheridge, who joined Berwick in 2017, admitted.

“While you never want to see a rider get hurt it’s inevitable in a sport like speedway – I know that only too well – so opportunities will arise.

“It’s simple enough. For me to be on the Premiership radar I have to be scoring big for Berwick.”

His first competitive British track time will be at Redcar on March 15 when he is part of an impressive field assembled for Bears’ skipper Charles Wright’s testimonial.

Berwick continue their build-up to the new season off-track when they hold an open event at the Black and Gold from 6pm on Sunday aimed at recruiting volunteers to their matchday track staff.

They are looking to recruit people willing to work in the track bars, snack bars or doing the multiple behind-the-scenes roles necessary to keep the speedway on track during the summer.

“Honestly, without the help of our volunteers there would be no speedway at Berwick,” co-owner Scott Courtney admitted.

“If anyone can offer us a few hours of their time on a Saturday night – and it doesn’t have to be every week – we will find a vital role for them to fulfil.