Baramona Lass, ridden by Jessica McCaldin, won the British Pony Championship at Belsay Horse Trials. Picture: Athalens

Organisers were delighted with the number of visitors who went along to this hugely popular event.

Belsay’s sponsors were out in force, led by title sponsor Barbour, and Dame Margaret Barbour and daughter Helen presented prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current European eventing champion, former Olympic medallist and British team stalwart Nicola Wilson led a course walk on Thursday to raise awareness and money for Belsay’s two charities, British Eventing Support Trust (BEST) and Spinal Research.

BEST helps event riders though difficult times, whether recovering from an accident or dealing with mental health issues, and has supported Nicola’s recovery from a life-changing accident at Badminton Horse Trials in 2022.

With raffles and auctions, £12,000 was raised during the event to be split between the two charities.

Alongside the main action in the Womble Bond Dickinson International Arena, the Castle and Hall Arenas hosted National Equestrian Association Show Jumping on Friday, the British Pony Association’s Working Hunter Pony Show on Saturday, with arena eventing, young horse performance classes and the Inter Hunt Relay competition on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belsay Dog Show was also a huge success, raising £500 for the Newcastle Cats and Dog Shelter.

Border Reiver Archers were also in attendance and there was a fun fair, trade stands and food stalls.

Organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “Belsay 2023 was amazing.

“We were blessed by the weather and enjoyed such exciting competition and a wonderful friendly atmosphere.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, competitors and trade stands who support the event, but most of all to the huge army of volunteers that give up their time to give everyone such a fantastic experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fairytale ending for the de Wesselow family when the pony daughter Xanthe had produced and competed as part of Team GB at the 2019 European Pony Championships returned home to win the British Pony Championship.