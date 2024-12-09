Belsay Hall welcomes Cycle for Caroline fundraisers

The Cycle for Caroline team.

A group of top equestrians turned charity cyclists visited Belsay Hall as part of their 1,182km Cycle for Caroline fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ride was spearheaded by Tom March in memory of his sister Caroline, who died in March following life-changing injuries she sustained in a riding accident in 2022.

The charity cycle ride stopped at Belsay Hall & Castle, home of Belsay International Horse Trials, as the riders made their way to Windsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations to Cycle 4 Caroline now hover around £300,000, which will provide vital funds for both the two benefitting charities – British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research UK.

Reflecting on crossing the finish line, Tom March commented: “It kind of feels like a whirlwind of emotions to have finished. A sense of excitement, achievement and relief to have everyone back safe and sound.

“There were definitely a few times that felt a little bit hairy.”

The challenge was led by Tom and his wife Piggy March, and they were joined throughout by BE Support Trust chair of the Board of Trustees and three-time Olympian Ian Stark, Support Trust patron Alastair Wilson, multi-medallist Holly Woodhead, Piggy’s sister Nini French, herself a top-level eventing rider, and Racesafe’s Tommy How.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spinal Cord Injury Research Trust founder Catriona Williams flew in from New Zealand to offer her support. Formerly one of New Zealand’s leading international equestrian riders, she is tetraplegic and confined to a wheelchair following a riding accident.

She said: “I’ve done 11 days on the road with the best team in the world.

“I have to say it was the team who were the highlight. We’ve had some magical views, a crazy ride into London, but altogether the team just worked so well together making it the most incredible experience.”

Speaking the morning after the finish, Wilson commented: “In reflection, the highlight would be the Saturday when it was snowing [at Belsay], the conditions were horrendous and everyone pulled together so well, knowing that if we didn’t complete that day the whole journey would be put into jeopardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we’d have been knocked back by a day it would have caused a major issue, and potentially stopped us from raising a large amount of money for the charities. I think that’s the most proud I’ve been.”