Belsay estate gets ready to host top riders and horses as it hosts two international horse trials

The Belsay estate is getting ready to host two top international horse trials.

‘Chatsworth at Belsay’ is the first of two international fixtures at the venue next month, and is acting as a replacement for the lost event at Chatsworth.

It will include national advanced and novice classes and is being sponsored by leading London law firm Forsters LLP and wealth management company RBC Brewin Dolphin.

Belsay’s well-established fixture featuring international classes and the Pony and Junior National Championships will take place in its usual place in the calendar from May 28-June 1.

Belsay (1) will occupy a largely different part of the estate with different cross-country courses, designed by Adrian Ditcham, from Belsay (2), in order to give competitors the best possible ground conditions and exciting, varied tracks that will both challenge and reward horses and riders.

Belsay organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “We are extremely proud of Belsay’s wonderful equestrian heritage and what we have created here with the horse trials over the past 12 years.

“Although Chatsworth at Belsay is a one-off event, we hope it will showcase our superb northern venue and very much hope that we will run a four-star event here again in the future.”

Belsay has a history steeped in equestrian sport. Whistlejacket, the famous subject of George Stubbs’ oil painting, was foaled at Belsay in 1749.

He was named by Laura de Wesselow’s ancestor, Sir William Middleton, after a contemporary cold remedy containing gin and treacle.

Whistlejacket started his racing career in 1752 and won many contests in the north before triumphing in The King’s Plate at Newmarket in 1756 and being sold to the Marquess of Rockingham, who commissioned Stubbs to paint him.

Tickets are on sale for both Belsay (1) and (2). The ‘Belsay Bundle’ ticket offering gives discounted tickets for both events, ensuring that spectators can enjoy maximum eventing action for a cheaper price, whether they are visiting for a day or wanting to enjoy the full camping experience over both weekends. For example, a one-day adult “Bundle” ticket for Friday, Saturday or Sunday of both events costs just £20, with a saving of £10.

Visit www.belsayhorsetrials.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.