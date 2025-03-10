Belsay Castle to host two top-class equestrian events in May

Spectators will be able to enjoy a double dose of top-class eventing at Belsay Castle. Picture: Athalens

Equestrian fans can look forward to a double dose of top-class eventing in May, when Belsay hosts two international fixtures.

This is a very special year for the venue – as well as its well-established fixture featuring international classes and the Pony and Junior National Championships from May 28 to June 1, Belsay is presenting ‘Chatsworth at Belsay’ – the 2025 replacement for the famous Derbyshire event.

Chatsworth at Belsay runs from May 16-18.

The two events will take place in different areas of Belsay Castle and estate, and there will be a new cross-country track, designed by Adrian Ditcham, that uses fresh areas of the site.

“We’re very excited about being able to showcase Belsay as a superb venue for top-class sport,” said organiser Laura de Wesselow.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into ensuring we can run two events in such close proximity to each other. We are lucky to have the space, the terrain and the support from our sponsors and volunteers to be able to do that.”

The first Belsay fixture also features the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers, while Belsay (2) has an array of additional classes, such as the highly popular inter-hunt relay, National Schools Equestrian Association competitions and a British Show Pony Society show.

Tickets are now on sale for both Belsay events. The ‘Belsay Bundle’ ticket gives discounted tickets for both events. For example, a one-day adult Bundle ticket for Friday, Saturday or Sunday of both events costs £20, a saving of £10.

Discounted tickets are also available for early buyers.

Visit www.belsayhorsetrials.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.