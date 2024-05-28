Thrunton Long Crag Fishery.

Last Friday I was at Thrunton Long Crag Fishery, writes Bob Smith.

The weather was warm and overcast with the occasional shower. The trout were rising steadily so on went a single size-16 foam beetle.

It’s good fun watch trout rising, casting your fly close to the rise and watching the fish taking your fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using a four weight rod just makes it better – seeing the rod bend so much and listening to my Hardy Perfect reel sing loudly as the trout swims away.

I caught two on that beetle before changing to a size-14 F fly. That didn’t attract so much attention, but I did get one to my net with it.

I went back to a beetle pattern but a slightly bigger size. It too attracted less attention, but I persevered and eventually got another trout.

I put the smaller beetle back on and got another three fish within 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweethope fishery has started its three league competitions.

The float tube league saw eight float tubers starting the first week off.

The Friday night boat league proved popular too.

The Rod and Tackle pensioners’ boat league starts this week.

Each league lasts six weeks with anglers having to fish a minimum of three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested should telephone Lisa, the fishery manager, on 07852515350.

As I write this all the local rivers have had a good lift after the recent heavy rain. They are carrying a lot of colour, but the salmon and sea trout will be moving throughout the different river systems.